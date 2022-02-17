Pentahotel Hong Kong in Kowloon. Photo: Google
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 10,000 hotel rooms ‘secured’ for isolation of Covid-19 patients and close contacts, ‘1,000’ retired officers from disciplined services to manage sites
- New World Development has offered 700 rooms at its Pentahotel Hong Kong in Kowloon to bolster the city’s isolation facilities
- Preferred sites are those already providing quarantine for travellers, far from densely populated neighbourhoods, not attached to shopping malls
