Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: 10,000 hotel rooms ‘secured’ for isolation of Covid-19 patients and close contacts, ‘1,000’ retired officers from disciplined services to manage sites

  • New World Development has offered 700 rooms at its Pentahotel Hong Kong in Kowloon to bolster the city’s isolation facilities
  • Preferred sites are those already providing quarantine for travellers, far from densely populated neighbourhoods, not attached to shopping malls

Laura WestbrookDenise Tsang
Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Feb, 2022

