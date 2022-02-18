Local residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: Felix Wong
Local residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘I have waited 12 days’: slow coronavirus test results frustrate Hong Kong residents stuck at home

  • Mother-of-two Mavis Li says she has called multiple hotlines to inquire about test results for her eldest child and herself, with no success
  • Stuck at home since February 9, NGO employee Alice Lee is unable to return to office until she gets negative result

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:00am, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Local residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: Felix Wong
Local residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE