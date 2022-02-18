Local residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: Felix Wong
‘I have waited 12 days’: slow coronavirus test results frustrate Hong Kong residents stuck at home
- Mother-of-two Mavis Li says she has called multiple hotlines to inquire about test results for her eldest child and herself, with no success
- Stuck at home since February 9, NGO employee Alice Lee is unable to return to office until she gets negative result
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Local residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: Felix Wong