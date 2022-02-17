Patients lay in beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Patients lay in beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Worst experience in my life’: Hong Kong mother recounts long wait for hospital bed in cold and rain after children and her self-test positive

  • Housewife Wong Chui-mei ‘felt so helpless’ as she, her husband and their three children waited in a tent on hospital grounds to get medical help
  • Family describes hospital outdoor area with dozens of makeshift tents occupied by 20 to 30 patients, most of whom were elderly

Fiona Sun
Updated: 11:12pm, 17 Feb, 2022

