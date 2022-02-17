Residents and workers subject to compulsory testing queue at a mobile specimen collection station in Yuen Long. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government considering universal testing to combat fifth wave of infections, Carrie Lam says in U-turn on earlier stance

  • City leader says details of proposed universal testing are still being ironed out
  • Measure a last resort to cut off transmission chains in the event other steps such as tighter social-distancing measures fail to contain outbreak, sources say

Elizabeth CheungWilliam ZhengGary Cheung
Updated: 10:57pm, 17 Feb, 2022

