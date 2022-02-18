Covid-19 patients are brought to a temporary holding area outside Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: patients forced to wait outside public hospitals ‘must be moved indoors’; city expecting 3,600 new cases

  • Patients have been seen outside many public hospitals waiting hours for admission in cold weather after a recent surge in cases led to overcrowding
  • Meanwhile, a government source says health authorities are planning to move stable, younger patients currently housed at AsiaWorld-Expo to isolation hotels to free up hospital beds

Tiffany LiangOlga Wong
Tiffany Liang and Olga Wong

Updated: 1:35pm, 18 Feb, 2022

