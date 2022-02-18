The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal could soon be converted to house Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal could soon be converted to house Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: Kai Tak Cruise Terminal could become isolation facility for mild cases, makeshift hospital planned for Penny’s Bay, sources say

  • The need to free up hospital beds for higher-risk patients is becoming increasingly urgent amid growing backlog of cases
  • Meanwhile, Beijing’s liaison office is mobilising the private sector in the anti-pandemic fight, with its director meeting business leaders in a private video conference

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Nadia LamWilliam ZhengLilian Cheng
Nadia Lam William Zheng and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 2:40pm, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal could soon be converted to house Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal could soon be converted to house Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE