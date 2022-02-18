The 12 members of Mirror will act as “anti-pandemic ambassadors”. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: Hong Kong boy band Mirror enlisted in pandemic fight, Henderson Land offers site for makeshift hospital

  • The initiatives were revealed during online meeting involving Luo Huining, Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong, and heads of several of the biggest companies in the city
  • Henderson Land boss offers a 20-hectare site on Lam Kam Road for the ‘instant’ hospital

Gary Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:24pm, 18 Feb, 2022

