The 12 members of Mirror will act as “anti-pandemic ambassadors”. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: Hong Kong boy band Mirror enlisted in pandemic fight, Henderson Land offers site for makeshift hospital
- The initiatives were revealed during online meeting involving Luo Huining, Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong, and heads of several of the biggest companies in the city
- Henderson Land boss offers a 20-hectare site on Lam Kam Road for the ‘instant’ hospital
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
