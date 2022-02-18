NGOs have reported that some domestic workers have been forced to sleep rough or denied medical help after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Domestic helpers denied treatment, forced to sleep rough after testing positive during Hong Kong’s fifth coronavirus wave
- NGOs report at least 10 cases of domestic workers requesting shelter or medical help after testing positive for coronavirus
- Philippine, Indonesian consulates and local authorities warn employers of legal violations if they break contracts with infected helpers
