NGOs have reported that some domestic workers have been forced to sleep rough or denied medical help after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
NGOs have reported that some domestic workers have been forced to sleep rough or denied medical help after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Domestic helpers denied treatment, forced to sleep rough after testing positive during Hong Kong’s fifth coronavirus wave

  • NGOs report at least 10 cases of domestic workers requesting shelter or medical help after testing positive for coronavirus
  • Philippine, Indonesian consulates and local authorities warn employers of legal violations if they break contracts with infected helpers

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:18pm, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
NGOs have reported that some domestic workers have been forced to sleep rough or denied medical help after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
NGOs have reported that some domestic workers have been forced to sleep rough or denied medical help after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE