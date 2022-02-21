Rapid self-test kits for Covid-19 are flying off shelves in Hong Kong shops. But which one offers the best results? Photo: Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus: self-test kits are flying off the shelves in Hong Kong shops. But just how accurate are they?

  • Department of Health says only six rapid antigen tests have been approved by its Medical Device Division
  • Some kits may not be able to detect Omicron, devices have a ‘different sensitivity’ between variants, according to respiratory expert

Sammy Heung
Updated: 10:00am, 21 Feb, 2022

