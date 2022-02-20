Health secretary Sophia Chan has said social-distancing measures could be tightened. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong health minister says social-distancing measures could get tougher, sows doubt for widely-anticipated vaccine pass
- Possibility of tighter anti-pandemic measures clashes with previous government plans to ease restrictions as part of vaccine pass programme
- Chief Secretary John Lee says now ‘most critical time during two years of anti-pandemic efforts’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Health secretary Sophia Chan has said social-distancing measures could be tightened. Photo: Felix Wong