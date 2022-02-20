Partners have been banned from public hospital delivery rooms after health authorities reintroduced restrictions on February 16. Photo: Shutterstock
Partners have been banned from public hospital delivery rooms after health authorities reintroduced restrictions on February 16. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Partners left disappointed after Hong Kong public hospitals bring back ban on delivery rooms to protect pregnant women amid Covid-19 surge

  • Fathers disappointed they cannot be with partners for babies’ arrival, as ban returned on February 16
  • Hospital Authority to review arrangements once Covid-19 situation improves, but for now it applies to all

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 2:10pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Partners have been banned from public hospital delivery rooms after health authorities reintroduced restrictions on February 16. Photo: Shutterstock
Partners have been banned from public hospital delivery rooms after health authorities reintroduced restrictions on February 16. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE