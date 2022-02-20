Sunrise Diagnostic Centre chairman Anthony Wu Ting-yuk. Photo: Sam Tsang
Laboratory chairman says Hong Kong could cut off 90 per cent of Covid transmission chains if universal testing completed in 3 to 7 days
- Sunrise Diagnostic Centre chairman Anthony Wu says ideal screening timeline would include each resident undergoing two or three tests
- Urgent need for more personnel from mainland China to ramp up Hong Kong’s testing capacity, Wu says
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Sunrise Diagnostic Centre chairman Anthony Wu Ting-yuk. Photo: Sam Tsang