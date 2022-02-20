The Observatory advises residents to bundle up as the weather is expected to remain cold and rainy for the next few days. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Observatory advises residents to bundle up as the weather is expected to remain cold and rainy for the next few days. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong shivers through coldest morning since winter began, as temperature drops to 8 degrees Celsius

  • Observatory says it is the coldest since January 8, 2021, when the city recorded a minimum air temperature of 7.7 degrees
  • Weather expected to remain cold and rainy for next few days, but sunny periods to come in the middle of the week

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 4:28pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Observatory advises residents to bundle up as the weather is expected to remain cold and rainy for the next few days. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Observatory advises residents to bundle up as the weather is expected to remain cold and rainy for the next few days. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE