The Observatory advises residents to bundle up as the weather is expected to remain cold and rainy for the next few days. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong shivers through coldest morning since winter began, as temperature drops to 8 degrees Celsius
- Observatory says it is the coldest since January 8, 2021, when the city recorded a minimum air temperature of 7.7 degrees
- Weather expected to remain cold and rainy for next few days, but sunny periods to come in the middle of the week
Topic | Hong Kong weather
The Observatory advises residents to bundle up as the weather is expected to remain cold and rainy for the next few days. Photo: Sam Tsang