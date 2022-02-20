Professor Yuen Kwok-yung led the study on testicular and hormonal changes in hamsters infected with the coronavirus. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung led the study on testicular and hormonal changes in hamsters infected with the coronavirus. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Covid-19 infection could damage testicles, harm sex drive in men, University of Hong Kong study shows

  • Findings by Professor Yuen Kwok-yung and his HKU team show sharp drop in sperm count and serum testosterone of infected hamsters four to seven days after infection
  • Inflammation, degeneration and death of testicular tissue persisted seven to 120 days after infection, study shows

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:24pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung led the study on testicular and hormonal changes in hamsters infected with the coronavirus. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung led the study on testicular and hormonal changes in hamsters infected with the coronavirus. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE