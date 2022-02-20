Professor Yuen Kwok-yung led the study on testicular and hormonal changes in hamsters infected with the coronavirus. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Covid-19 infection could damage testicles, harm sex drive in men, University of Hong Kong study shows
- Findings by Professor Yuen Kwok-yung and his HKU team show sharp drop in sperm count and serum testosterone of infected hamsters four to seven days after infection
- Inflammation, degeneration and death of testicular tissue persisted seven to 120 days after infection, study shows
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
