John Tse will take a leading role in the task force, insiders say. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to mobilise police for Covid-19 fight with new anti-epidemic task force to prepare for mass testing
- John Tse, former head of police public relations branch, will be seconded to Security Bureau to take leading role in task force, sources say
- It was revealed earlier that more than 1,000 retired officers from disciplined services have been recruited to staff isolation facilities
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
