John Tse will take a leading role in the task force, insiders say. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to mobilise police for Covid-19 fight with new anti-epidemic task force to prepare for mass testing

  • John Tse, former head of police public relations branch, will be seconded to Security Bureau to take leading role in task force, sources say
  • It was revealed earlier that more than 1,000 retired officers from disciplined services have been recruited to staff isolation facilities

Olga Wong
Updated: 8:45am, 21 Feb, 2022

