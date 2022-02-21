Hong Kong is tightening the cap on group sizes in restaurants, doing away with a previous exception for certain premises. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to tighten cap on diners per table in restaurants; vaccine pass scheme to launch as planned

  • Under the current social-distancing measures, some restaurants were allowed to continue seating groups of four, a privilege that will no longer apply after Thursday
  • The vaccine pass scheme, under which residents will be required to show proof of inoculation when entering certain venues, will also take effect the same day

Fiona Sun
Updated: 1:56pm, 21 Feb, 2022

