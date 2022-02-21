Scores of Hong Kong coaches and minibuses have been designated as part of a new fleet to transport Covid-19 patients to quarantine. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong launches anti-epidemic bus fleet to ferry coronavirus patients to quarantine

  • The scheme will allow the city’s overstretched ambulance service to divert cases to the bus fleet for transport from their residences to isolation facilities
  • According to a transport sector lawmaker, each bus can only carry one household at a time, and drivers are required to wear full protective gear

Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:18pm, 21 Feb, 2022

