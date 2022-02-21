The baby girl died at Hong Kong’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
The baby girl died at Hong Kong’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coroner to investigate death of 11-month old girl, Hong Kong’s youngest fatality linked to Covid-19

  • Baby, who had ‘good past health’, was in a stable condition until early Saturday, when she developed fever and started to suffer from convulsions
  • Paediatricians note infants lack immunity to human coronavirus and list warning signs for parents

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gigi ChoyJack Tsang
Gigi Choy and Jack Tsang

Updated: 10:24pm, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The baby girl died at Hong Kong’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
The baby girl died at Hong Kong’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE