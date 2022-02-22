Medical staff treat patients with Covid-19 symptoms at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Veteran mainland Chinese medical expert calls on Hongkongers to put politics aside, band together in fight against Omicron
- Eighty-five-year-old Zhong Nanshan worked closely with local experts in the battle against the Sars epidemic almost two decades ago
- In his video, he called on the elderly to get vaccinated, and for the city to build more makeshift medical facilities
