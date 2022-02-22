Residents brave rain and low temperatures to queue for Covid-19 tests at Siu Sai Wan Community Hall. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: city leader to give time frame for universal testing drive, announce new social-distancing rules
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam has called the mass testing plan a ‘very large-scale and complicated operation’
- A source familiar with the situation said Lam would also roll out new measures on border control and the treatment of Covid-19 patients
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Residents brave rain and low temperatures to queue for Covid-19 tests at Siu Sai Wan Community Hall. Photo: Yik Yeung-man