Incoming domestic helpers will be able to undergo quarantine at any designated hotel starting from March 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to allow arriving domestic helpers to quarantine at any designated hotel
- Starting from March 1, incoming domestic helpers will be able to serve out their quarantine at designated facilities and hotels previously set aside for other inbound travellers
- Two quarantine hotels originally assigned to domestic workers have been converted into isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
