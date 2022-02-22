Incoming domestic helpers will be able to undergo quarantine at any designated hotel starting from March 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to allow arriving domestic helpers to quarantine at any designated hotel

  • Starting from March 1, incoming domestic helpers will be able to serve out their quarantine at designated facilities and hotels previously set aside for other inbound travellers
  • Two quarantine hotels originally assigned to domestic workers have been converted into isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients

Nadia Lam
Updated: 3:33pm, 22 Feb, 2022

