Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong mother ‘crying, begging’ after hospital separates her from 11-month-old baby who has Covid-19

  • City’s hospitals struggling for space with patient influx. Couple told their baby cannot be discharged until testing negative seven days later
  • Woman says she asked for a test, hoping to be found positive so she can move in with her child, but was told she had to go to a government facility to be screened

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 7:08pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE