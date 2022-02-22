Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong mother ‘crying, begging’ after hospital separates her from 11-month-old baby who has Covid-19
- City’s hospitals struggling for space with patient influx. Couple told their baby cannot be discharged until testing negative seven days later
- Woman says she asked for a test, hoping to be found positive so she can move in with her child, but was told she had to go to a government facility to be screened
