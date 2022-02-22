Hong Kong is struggling with a shortage of home quarantine space for domestic workers who test positive for Covid-19, charities say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is struggling with a shortage of home quarantine space for domestic workers who test positive for Covid-19, charities say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: nearly 70 domestic helpers lack any place for home quarantine after testing positive in Hong Kong following end of contract, NGOs say

  • Attempts to find accommodation at university dormitories or religious retreats runs into red tape, NGOs say
  • ‘We just don’t want to see these women on the streets, especially with the cold weather warning,’ says one charity executive

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:06pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is struggling with a shortage of home quarantine space for domestic workers who test positive for Covid-19, charities say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is struggling with a shortage of home quarantine space for domestic workers who test positive for Covid-19, charities say. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE