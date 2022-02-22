The chauffeur for Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit is among suspected Covid-19 cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
The chauffeur for Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit is among suspected Covid-19 cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 2 more drivers for top officials test preliminary-positive in latest infection scare to hit Hong Kong’s political elite

  • Chauffeurs for innovation chief Alfred Sit and his undersecretary David Chung among suspected cases
  • In past week, staff members for environment minister, Legislative Council president, chief secretary and chief executive have either been confirmed as cases or are suspected infections

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:53pm, 22 Feb, 2022

