Hong Kong is planning to screen every single resident for the coronavirus next month in a bid to cut of silent transmission chains. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: universal testing could uncover up to 300,000 cases, but may shorten pandemic’s peak, expert says

  • If it did, people in subdivided flats and other high-risk individuals should be prioritised for transfer to isolation facilities, says government expert Professor Lau Yu-lung
  • Other experts said the number of people moving around the city should also be minimised, with one suggesting Hong Kong take a page from Melbourne’s playbook

Sammy Heung
Updated: 11:14am, 23 Feb, 2022

