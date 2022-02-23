Financial Secretary Paul Chan at a press conference after the delivery of the 2022-23 budget. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Boosting testing capacity and buying booster shots among measures funded with HK$67.5 billion earmarked for Hong Kong’s Covid-19 fight

  • Government also intends to inject extra HK$12 billion into Anti-Epidemic Fund to aid construction of various facilities
  • Lawmaker calls on government to invest more in advanced technology to help strengthen city’s contact-tracing abilities

Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:12pm, 23 Feb, 2022

