Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong security minister Chris Tang undergoes 14-day isolation after wife, helper test positive

  • Tang’s wife and helper are waiting for admission to hospital or isolation facilities; minister identified as close contact and will work from home
  • Undersecretary for Innovation and Technology David Chung also tests preliminary-positive on the day city confirms all-time daily record of 8,674 new infections

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:21pm, 23 Feb, 2022

