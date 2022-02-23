Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong security minister Chris Tang undergoes 14-day isolation after wife, helper test positive
- Tang’s wife and helper are waiting for admission to hospital or isolation facilities; minister identified as close contact and will work from home
- Undersecretary for Innovation and Technology David Chung also tests preliminary-positive on the day city confirms all-time daily record of 8,674 new infections
