Hong Kong hospitals have been overwhelmed by the recent crush of new coronavirus cases. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong invoking emergency law to waive licensing requirements for mainland Chinese doctors

  • The city’s licensing rules had been the most substantial hurdle to mainland doctors and nurses lending a hand with Hong Kong’s worsening fifth wave of infections
  • Chief Secretary John Lee will be given the power under the Emergency Regulations Ordinance to grant certain people and projects exemptions from various legal requirements

Nadia Lam
Updated: 9:34am, 24 Feb, 2022

