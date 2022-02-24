A leading Hong Kong epidemiologist has said flight bans no longer make sense for Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
A leading Hong Kong epidemiologist has said flight bans no longer make sense for Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports more than 17,000 Covid-19 cases as expert urges city to lift flight bans, boost vaccination among children

  • Officials record 17,269 ‘reported infections’ while 8,798 new cases are confirmed, taking the official tally to 84,046
  • Professor Gabriel Leung, of the University of Hong Kong, says it makes no sense to keep flight bans in place when the risk of local infection is so high

Gigi ChoySammy Heung
Updated: 5:48pm, 24 Feb, 2022

