A leading Hong Kong epidemiologist has said flight bans no longer make sense for Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports more than 17,000 Covid-19 cases as expert urges city to lift flight bans, boost vaccination among children
- Officials record 17,269 ‘reported infections’ while 8,798 new cases are confirmed, taking the official tally to 84,046
- Professor Gabriel Leung, of the University of Hong Kong, says it makes no sense to keep flight bans in place when the risk of local infection is so high
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A leading Hong Kong epidemiologist has said flight bans no longer make sense for Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong