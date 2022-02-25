Hong Kong residents have been left trapped in their homes as they wait for isolation units to open up. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong residents have been left trapped in their homes as they wait for isolation units to open up. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: infected residents trapped at home share fears, anger over prolonged wait for help

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that about 30,000 infected patients had been stuck at home as the city races to build isolation facilities
  • One resident says ‘government is pushing us to hell’ after being told to continue waiting by health authorities

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 7:00am, 25 Feb, 2022

