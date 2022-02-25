An expert has suggested that cold weather may have been a factor in a recent rise in coronavirus-related deaths. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: only a third of infections identified, more data needed on mortality, expert says; city facing 20,000 reported cases
- Dr Ho Pak-leung, an infectious diseases expert from the University of Hong Kong, estimates as many as 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in the fifth wave
- He also suggested cold weather could have had a hand in driving up coronavirus-related deaths recently
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
An expert has suggested that cold weather may have been a factor in a recent rise in coronavirus-related deaths. Photo: Yik Yeung-man