An expert has suggested that cold weather may have been a factor in a recent rise in coronavirus-related deaths. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An expert has suggested that cold weather may have been a factor in a recent rise in coronavirus-related deaths. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: only a third of infections identified, more data needed on mortality, expert says; city facing 20,000 reported cases

  • Dr Ho Pak-leung, an infectious diseases expert from the University of Hong Kong, estimates as many as 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in the fifth wave
  • He also suggested cold weather could have had a hand in driving up coronavirus-related deaths recently

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 3:04pm, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An expert has suggested that cold weather may have been a factor in a recent rise in coronavirus-related deaths. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An expert has suggested that cold weather may have been a factor in a recent rise in coronavirus-related deaths. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE