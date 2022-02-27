A Filipina woman was forced to self-isolate in her employer’s car in cold temperatures for two days. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong helper’s Covid-19 agony: ill woman found ‘self-isolating’ overnight in employer’s parked car taken to shelter

  • Newly arrived Filipino helper found in car was hesitant to accept help, fearing boss would cancel contract
  • Employers warned not to sack domestic workers who fall ill, but there are no clear guidelines on isolation or treatment

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 9:46am, 27 Feb, 2022

