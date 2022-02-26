A paramedic takes patients to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: residents forced to wait up to 26 hours for ambulances as demand soars and paramedics fall ill in Hong Kong

  • Nearly 270 paramedics are off work after becoming infected, while more than 400 others deemed close contacts are in isolation
  • Fire chief, who oversees the fleet, says delays have never been this long before and too many residents are requesting service

Leung Pak-hei
Updated: 8:09pm, 26 Feb, 2022

