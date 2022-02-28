The mother of a young patient with SMA consults their doctor via video call. Photo: Families of SMA Foundation
Hong Kong home medical care service helps young patients with neuromuscular disease cut visits to hospital during coronavirus outbreak
- Nurses, technicians visit children with spinal muscular atrophy at home, with doctors on video call
- Parents of young patients relieved that children can now avoid trips to emergency rooms, long hospital stays
