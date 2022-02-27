The vaccine pass scheme is now in force in premises such as shopping centres, restaurants and supermarkets. Photo: Felix Wong
Angry but holding out: Hong Kong’s vaccine passport restrictions hit unvaccinated hard, but some still refuse Covid-19 jabs

  • They cannot eat out or go shopping, but Hongkongers against vaccination say they are not budging
  • Expert says those not jabbed face risks and more must be done to persuade them, especially elderly residents

Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Feb, 2022

