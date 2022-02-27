Electronic wristbands will be paired with a tracking app to monitor the movements of coronavirus patients waiting to be admitted to hospital. Photo: Emily Tsang
Hong Kong government to deploy over 100,000 tracking wristbands to monitor coronavirus patients undergoing home isolation
- Technology minister Alfred Sit says more electronic wristbands to be procured as city continues to battle rising case numbers
- Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse reopens, provides limited services after shutting down for one day for disinfection after Covid-19 outbreak
The Hong Kong government will deploy over 100,000 electronic wristbands to better monitor coronavirus patients undergoing home isolation, in addition to using the vaccine pass to trace close contacts amid the fifth wave outbreak, a minister said on Sunday.
Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit Wing-hang told a radio programme on Sunday that the government has prepared the electronic wristbands for patients awaiting help from health authorities and would procure more supplies to meet the city’s needs.
The electronic wristbands would be paired with a tracking app and given to patients who were self-isolating at home while they waited to be admitted to hospital.
The devices emit a communication signal, which is monitored and recorded by the app to log any changes.
“We will arrange for officers to go to a patient’s door and help them to wear the wristbands,” Sit said. “Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases, [the waiting period] may take longer. I hope everyone understands.”
The technology secretary added the implementation of the city’s vaccine pass scheme would also assist with tracing the close contacts of Covid-19 patients.
“We are proactively promoting the vaccine pass so we can help the contact tracing officers to trace the cases more effectively,” he said. “The [Hong Kong] government will continue to make good use of our technology to support contact tracing and all sorts of anti-epidemic works.”
Taking effect last Thursday, the vaccine pass requires people aged 12 and above to provide proof of inoculation via at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine upon entering government venues and 23 other types of premises, including restaurants, shopping centres, wet markets and supermarkets.
To access the listed premises, residents must upload their vaccination records or certificate of medical exemption to the “Leave Home Safe” risk exposure app for scanning. Any person unable to provide proof of either will be denied entry.
Hong Kong confirmed a record 17,063 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the official overall tally to 111,119 infections and 577 related deaths.
Meanwhile, the government said the Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse had reopened on Sunday to provide limited services after shutting down for one day of disinfection.
However, the largest of the city’s two operators, Sheung Shui slaughterhouse, which is responsible for 90 per cent of Hong Kong’s pork and all of its cattle supplies, will remain closed for disinfection until further notice following an outbreak.
Pork Traders General Association chairman Hui Wai-kin said that only about 350 pigs could be supplied to the city on Sunday due to the limited capacity of the Tsuen Wan site, with both slaughterhouses normally providing a total of 3,500 pigs per day.
“Many pork workers were forced to stop work. It affects them a lot because most of them are daily wage earners,” he said. “I guess about 90 per cent of fresh pig stalls in the markets will be closed today.”