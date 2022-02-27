“We will arrange for officers to go to a patient’s door and help them to wear the wristbands,” Sit said. “Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases, [the waiting period] may take longer. I hope everyone understands.”

The technology secretary added the implementation of the city’s vaccine pass scheme would also assist with tracing the close contacts of Covid-19 patients.

Advertisement

“We are proactively promoting the vaccine pass so we can help the contact tracing officers to trace the cases more effectively,” he said. “The [Hong Kong] government will continue to make good use of our technology to support contact tracing and all sorts of anti-epidemic works.”

Taking effect last Thursday, the vaccine pass requires people aged 12 and above to provide proof of inoculation via at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine upon entering government venues and 23 other types of premises, including restaurants, shopping centres, wet markets and supermarkets.

To access the listed premises, residents must upload their vaccination records or certificate of medical exemption to the “Leave Home Safe” risk exposure app for scanning. Any person unable to provide proof of either will be denied entry.

Hong Kong confirmed a record 17,063 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the official overall tally to 111,119 infections and 577 related deaths.

Meanwhile, the government said the Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse had reopened on Sunday to provide limited services after shutting down for one day of disinfection.

Advertisement

However, the largest of the city’s two operators, Sheung Shui slaughterhouse, which is responsible for 90 per cent of Hong Kong’s pork and all of its cattle supplies, will remain closed for disinfection until further notice following an outbreak.