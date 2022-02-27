Liang Wannian, head of the expert group on Covid-19 response at China’s National Health Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE
Liang Wannian, head of the expert group on Covid-19 response at China’s National Health Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: renowned mainland Chinese epidemiologist to arrive in Hong Kong as city reports 26,026 cases

  • Liang Wannian, the leader of the National Health Commission’s Covid Response Expert Team, to arrive on Monday
  • Epidemiologist, who helped contain Beijing’s Sars outbreak in 2003, to lead team of five experts

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
William ZhengRachel Yeo
William Zheng Victor Ting and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 4:54pm, 27 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Liang Wannian, head of the expert group on Covid-19 response at China’s National Health Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE
Liang Wannian, head of the expert group on Covid-19 response at China’s National Health Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE