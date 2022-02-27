Some Hong Kong mothers have shared their frustrations of long waiting times at the city’s public hospitals. Photo: Felix Wong
Distressed Hong Kong mothers bemoan long waiting times, delayed treatment at public hospitals’ emergency wards
- Parents who took their ill children to seek treatment at the emergency wards of local public hospitals share their frustrations, helplessness on social media
- Advice from netizens had one common point: ‘don’t go to public hospitals even if your children become very ill’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
