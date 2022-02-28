Renowned mainland Chinese epidemiologist Liang Wannian. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: who is Liang Wannian, the renowned mainland Chinese epidemiologist who will guide Hong Kong’s anti-pandemic efforts?
- Liang, 60, helped contain Beijing’s Sars outbreak in 2003 and first wave of Covid-19 infections in Wuhan in 2020
- He is a staunch advocate of the dynamic zero-infection strategy and will lead a team of experts to formulate policy recommendations to Hong Kong government
