Residents wait in line for BioNTech inoculation at a mobile vaccination station in Shek Kip Mei on Sunday. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Explainer |
Coronavirus: as Hong Kong fights fifth wave of infections, what are the latest rules on testing, quarantine and vaccination?
- Changes such as registering positive results using rapid antigen tests on a government portal can help speed up confirmation of Covid-19 infections
- Close contacts who are at least double vaccinated can leave quarantine earlier if they test negative using rapid antigen kits on sixth and seventh days
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Residents wait in line for BioNTech inoculation at a mobile vaccination station in Shek Kip Mei on Sunday. Photo: Yik Yeung Man