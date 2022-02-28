Residents wait in line for BioNTech inoculation at a mobile vaccination station in Shek Kip Mei on Sunday. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Coronavirus: as Hong Kong fights fifth wave of infections, what are the latest rules on testing, quarantine and vaccination?

  • Changes such as registering positive results using rapid antigen tests on a government portal can help speed up confirmation of Covid-19 infections
  • Close contacts who are at least double vaccinated can leave quarantine earlier if they test negative using rapid antigen kits on sixth and seventh days

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo and Victor Ting

Updated: 9:14am, 28 Feb, 2022

