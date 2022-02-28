The mortuary at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The mortuary at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Bodies pile up at hospitals and mortuaries struggle to find space as Covid-19 deaths climb in Hong Kong

  • City’s mortuaries have already tripled their capacity but are running out of room to handle the dozens of residents who are dying daily
  • ‘The medical system is completely overwhelmed,’ says David Chan from the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance

Rachel Yeo and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Feb, 2022

