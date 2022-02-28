Hong Kong’s health minister has refused to rule out the possibility of a citywide lockdown when universal testing kicks off. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s health minister has refused to rule out the possibility of a citywide lockdown when universal testing kicks off. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: health chief refuses to rule out citywide lockdown for universal testing drive

  • ‘From the perspective of public health, how to make the best use of universal testing, we must reduce the flow of people to a certain extent,’ says health minister Sophia Chan
  • The remarks represent an apparent U-turn, with the government previously saying it had no plans to impose a lockdown for the weeks-long testing drive

Jack Tsang
Updated: 1:20pm, 28 Feb, 2022

