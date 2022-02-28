A hospital source says the use of refrigerated containers is a contingency plan as mortuaries in the city are running out of space. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong public hospitals to use refrigerated containers to store dead bodies ‘if situation demands’ as mortuaries run out of space
- Hospital source says use of refrigerated containers to store bodies is a contingency plan as Covid-19-related deaths have pushed the city’s mortuaries to near full capacity
- Some corpses have remained in the accident and emergency departments for up to a day before being transferred to mortuaries
