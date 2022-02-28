People queue up to buy food from a supermarket in Sham Shui Po. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong consumers in panic-buying frenzy on fears of large-scale lockdown for universal testing
- Long lines form at supermarkets across the city while others queue up online to shop, emptying shelves of fresh produce and other groceries
- Panic buying spreads after health secretary says government will not rule out possibility of a lockdown during proposed mass testing
