People queue up to buy food from a supermarket in Sham Shui Po. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong consumers in panic-buying frenzy on fears of large-scale lockdown for universal testing

  • Long lines form at supermarkets across the city while others queue up online to shop, emptying shelves of fresh produce and other groceries
  • Panic buying spreads after health secretary says government will not rule out possibility of a lockdown during proposed mass testing

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 10:06pm, 28 Feb, 2022

