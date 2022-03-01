Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 9-day ‘large-scale lockdown’ expected when city launches universal testing push, source says
- According to a source familiar with the situation, exceptions will be made for buying food, and for those providing essential services
- The government is still considering whether the lockdown should be citywide or done on a rolling basis according to district
