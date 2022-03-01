Elderly residents are evacuated from a local care home in late January after a staff member there contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 56 per cent of care homes have infections, rules eased to allow facilities to recruit mainland Chinese staff

  • With the industry facing a manpower shortage, authorities have waived a local recruitment requirement, enabling care homes to bring in workers from across the border
  • As of Monday, more than 2,900 care home residents and 865 workers had tested positive for Covid-19

Nadia Lam
Updated: 12:52pm, 1 Mar, 2022

