Hong Kong public hospitals will begin storing corpses in private mortuaries amid surging Covid-19 deaths. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong public hospitals to store corpses in private mortuaries, crematoriums extend service hours amid rising deaths
- Health authorities say a contingency plan has been drawn up as many morgues have reached their capacity limit
- Five crematoriums will also extend opening hours past 8pm, and potentially make more sessions available
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong public hospitals will begin storing corpses in private mortuaries amid surging Covid-19 deaths. Photo: K. Y. Cheng