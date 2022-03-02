Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Wong Tai Sin in February. Photo: Sam Tsang
Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Wong Tai Sin in February. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: what kind of lockdown can Hong Kong handle ... or is it even ready at all?

  • Experts say city has to strike a fine balance between ensuring operation of essential services and limiting movement of most residents
  • Scant details about a possible lockdown have sparked panic buying across city as residents wipe out supermarket shelves amid fears of food supply shortages

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Natalie WongLilian ChengElizabeth Cheung
Natalie Wong Lilian Cheng and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:17am, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Wong Tai Sin in February. Photo: Sam Tsang
Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Wong Tai Sin in February. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE