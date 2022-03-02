Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Wong Tai Sin in February. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: what kind of lockdown can Hong Kong handle ... or is it even ready at all?
- Experts say city has to strike a fine balance between ensuring operation of essential services and limiting movement of most residents
- Scant details about a possible lockdown have sparked panic buying across city as residents wipe out supermarket shelves amid fears of food supply shortages
