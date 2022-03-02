A government pandemic adviser has called on private hospitals to do their part in dealing with the surging number of coronavirus patients in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: private hospitals ‘should step up in pandemic fight’; city expecting 50,000 new cases

  • Government adviser Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says it is ‘morally wrong’ for private facilities to turn away coronavirus-positive patients, adding to the burden of overwhelmed public hospitals
  • Meanwhile, a nine-car train carrying protective gear and rapid test kits from Shenzhen arrived at Lo Wu Marshalling Yard at noon

Elizabeth Cheung Lilian Cheng and Nadia Lam

Updated: 2:29pm, 2 Mar, 2022

