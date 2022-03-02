The US Consulate says city’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 has severely affected travel and access to public services. K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: US consulate issues travel alert against Hong Kong, warns parents at risk of being separated from children with Covid-19
- US consulate says city’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 has severely affected travel and access to public services
- Flights from the US are banned by Hong Kong until April 20, with the country listed under the city’s Group A category of high-risk places
The US Consulate says city’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 has severely affected travel and access to public services. K. Y. Cheng